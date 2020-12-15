Allegations of widespread voter fraud would be comical if they weren’t so corrosive to our republic. Federal and state cybersecurity elections officials have pronounced the 2020 elections the most secure in American history.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has found no widespread fraud. Federal and state courts have eviscerated and quashed Republican Party and Trump campaign lawsuits seeking to invalidate millions of votes.
Mercifully, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to entertain such subversive sophistry.
Into the clown car of groveling sycophants climbs Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers on the eve of the U.S. Supreme Court dope-slapping the Texas attorney general (currently under indictment) for bringing a fantastically farcical petition seeking to overturn the will of the people.
McMorris Rodgers joined the toxic Texan in asking the court to substitute its own wisdom for that of the voters and reassign state electors according to the whims of legislators. In other words, to annihilate the very foundation of representative government.
All because a card carrying despot who has run the federal government like a crime syndicate failed to win enough electoral votes to keep his presidential Twitter account active.
McMorris Rodgers colluded with countless contrarians flaunting their faux patriotism to sow doubt in the legitimacy of the presidential election. And the congresswoman knew better.
She spectacularly misjudged her role as a public servant and the costs of her decision to disparage the sacred system of democratic self-government that we call the United States of America. That or she was the useful idiot of Donald Trump.
What’s worse, by her deliberate participation in this orchestrated shakedown of democracy, McMorris Rodgers effectively endorsed the menacing behavior of armed zealots who have threatened the lives of ethical and professional elections officials who were only doing their jobs.
Shame on her.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers has brought disgrace and dishonor not only to our congressional district, but to our country. Hers is an astoundingly reckless declaration that personal political ambition perverts the norms of decency, our heritage of hope, and the legacy of sacrifice for the common good.
It is not enough for McMorris Rodgers to explain why she chose demagoguery over democracy, party over country. She should arrest her disastrously unhinged inclinations, salvage a modicum of honor and resign. Now.
J. Andrew Rodriguez
Walla Walla