For the past few days, the letters to the editor in the Union-Bulletin has been focused on U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
The critical comments against her have far outweighed the single positive comment from Jeanne Ziska, which was sad, to say the least.
On Dec. 15, McMorris Rodgers posted a comment on her Web site. In that posting, she gave no response to the earlier letters written by our local commentators.
The first sentence of McMorris Rodgers’ statement thanked Trump “.... for four years of strong leadership for our country” and in his handling the vaccine for the COVID-19 crisis.
This is a complete lie! In addition, there was no mention whatsoever that over 3,000-plus U.S. citizens had died that day!
As suggested by several astute Walla Walla readers, McMorris Rodgers is delusional! The U.S. has the highest levels of infection, hospitalization and death of any country, developed or developing, in the world.
When has McMorris Rodgers ever called out any of the daily egregious failures of the Trump administration?
Not only is McMorris Rodgers not a leader, she has failed to learn anything from her many errors in judgment reflecting poorly on her abysmal lack of wisdom.
McMorris Rodgers is condemned to ignorance by the history and geopolitics she doesn’t know and in her case, probably doesn’t understand!
I think its great that she grew up running a fruit stand in Kettle Falls. It’s a shame she never took that training to a higher level.
To paraphrase Bob Woodward’s closing sentence in his latest book, she is “the wrong person for this job.”
Randy Snyder
Walla Walla