It is beyond unseemly that Washington state’s 5th Congressional District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers continues to draw a salary. She was found to be pilfering from the public treasure last December.
Instead of showing accountability, McMorris Rodgers cheesily blamed it all on “a disgruntled former staff member.” She claims to have paid the fine assessed (referring to it more like a requested gratuity than the fine it really is). Neither has she apologized to the people of the district and all taxpayers across the country.
On top of this, McMorris Rodgers voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act more than 60 times, cheered every depredation against good governance by the Trump regime and continues to serve as a booster for the most inept response to a crisis in living memory.
McMorris Rodgers must resign so that effective governance can begin.
Paul Franzmann
Walla Walla