I am writing to endorse Rep. Bill Jenkin for the 16th Legislative District Senate seat.
As a Pasco city councilman, I have had the pleasure of working with Rep. Jenkin for the past several years. He is an advocate for the 16th District; he works tirelessly on our behalf. When the city of Pasco has asked representatives' assistance to pass or draft a bill, he has always been willing to do so. Specifically, Rep. Jenkin pushed a bill for Pasco to retain local control over a desired water park; without Rep. Jenkin’s efforts, the city would not have the ability to offer its residents a chance to vote on a Pasco-based water park.
Over the years that I’ve worked with Rep. Jenkin, he has become a trusted friend; when I call, he answers. When I need his help, he offers it.
Bill Jenkin has my support and endorsement for the 16th District Senate seat.
Pete Serrano
Pasco City Council member