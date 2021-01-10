U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has violated her oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America. She has actively supported efforts to overthrow the 2020 election, and thus directly contributed to Trump’s treasonous terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol of Jan. 6.
The only ethical course remaining for McMorris Rodgers is to resign immediately. I suggest she use her retirement to salvage the democracy that she has worked to undermine for the past four years.
Arielle Cooley
Walla Walla