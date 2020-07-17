The primary election is upcoming. This letter is not specifically a candidate endorsement but rather is intended to set the record straight concerning one of the city of Walla Walla’s legislative goals concerning REET-2 and the assistance provided by all three of the 16th District legislators, including Rep. Bill Jenkin.
Rep. Jenkin is one of several choices voters have for the 16th Legislative District Senate position. Whereas this letter is an attempt to maintain neutrality in the upcoming primary election; it is also an attempt to defend Rep. Jenkin’s actions for supporting smaller Eastern Washington communities and the equity issue with larger Western Washington communities concerning REET-2.
In all fairness, we need elected representatives who stand up to special interests in Olympia. Rep. Jenkin knows and has legislated for equitable solutions related to issues for the eastside of our state. He has a proven record of voting to save our tax dollars and for those tax dollars to spent fairly.
Most importantly he has demonstrated the ability to work collaboratively for the needs of Walla Walla and other 16th Legislative District communities during my tenure as a member of the Walla Walla City Council.
Several local governments have worked together in the development of good public policies that ultimately benefited many municipalities and their taxpayers. This assistance also included many small Eastern Washington cities’ request for equity with approximately 90% of larger Washington communities who have the simple ability to access REET-2 by councilmanic action.
Please do not be misled by the self-serving TV ads being published by the state Realtors and targeted solely against Rep. Jenkin.
Rep. Jenkin served the people in the 16th District well as a member of the House of Representatives.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla