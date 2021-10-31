I became a member of the Transportation Benefit District Advisory Committee in 2021 after having seen the progress that the tax has made over the last decade in improving our city’s roads.
As local taxpayers, we often can’t see or personally feel the benefit of the taxes we pay. In the case of the Transportation Benefit District, we can clearly see and feel the improved roadways we are now driving on. For this reason, I encourage my fellow neighbors to vote yes to renew the Transportation Benefit District Sales Tax for another 10 years.
Joe Fondahn
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.