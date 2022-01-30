I support the position taken by the U-B on Jan. 25 that the push to get rid of the Bacon & Eggs’ streatery is a wrong move. My business, Truth Teller Winery, also directly benefited from the vision demonstrated by the city in installing the parklets. In addition to the cogent points the editors made, there are other important considerations.
I have heard countless folks, residents and visitors alike, praise the parklets. Not only do they provide alternatives for guests and additional seats for businesses reliant on seating, they also provide an upbeat, community feel to the downtown area. People appreciate having choices and enjoy the overall vibe. I have heard numerous visitors comment that they wish their own towns had been as supportive of business and motivated to build energy and a welcoming atmosphere in their downtowns.
COVID handed us all lemons, but the city found a “lemonade” solution that goes well beyond COVID. As I understand it, the work is ongoing as the Ccty explores parking and traffic improvements to further this trend of Walla Walla being a downtown people want to visit. Removing parklets doesn’t seem like “back to normal”; it simply feels like going backward.
Dawn Loeliger
Walla Walla