“In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” I remember learning this little jingle in elementary school within a larger curriculum that crystalized the navigator in my mind as a courageous hero of Western Civilization, a symbol of great pride, achievement and promise. But as the late author and poet Maya Angelou once said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.”
After learning a fuller history of the man, it became impossible not to connect the dots between Columbus’ enslavement of native peoples and the eventual enslavement of my own African ancestors. Now, when I look upon the Columbus statue at the courthouse, I don’t just see a man who successfully sailed across the Atlantic. I also see a man who helped introduce to the Americas the same violent racial hierarchy that continues to make me, as a Black man, feel unsafe today. Is it any wonder then that Walla Walla County’s Black population sits at just 2.2%?
This isn’t about disrespecting Italian immigrants. This is about building an inclusive Walla Walla where we, all of us, belong. Now we know better. But do we have the courage to actually do better?
Marc Adams
Walla Walla
