The non-partisan positions for our city and local school boards have some outstanding candidates, and I am sure that many letters of support will be sent for those who are running.

My concern, having served in both partisan and non-partisan positions, is that we all remember the difference. Non-partisan elected positions have an obligation to represent all constituents, regardless of ideology and political party affiliations.

I trust that those running for those positions, and we voters remember the difference — when voting, when serving and when working towards the common goals that the city and schools must accomplish.

Douglas L. Bayne

Walla Walla

