The non-partisan positions for our city and local school boards have some outstanding candidates, and I am sure that many letters of support will be sent for those who are running.
My concern, having served in both partisan and non-partisan positions, is that we all remember the difference. Non-partisan elected positions have an obligation to represent all constituents, regardless of ideology and political party affiliations.
I trust that those running for those positions, and we voters remember the difference — when voting, when serving and when working towards the common goals that the city and schools must accomplish.
Douglas L. Bayne
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.