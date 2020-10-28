Rejoicing in spectrum of opinions represented
Walla Walla is both united and divided. We unite through love of place, not just its natural beauty, but its spirit of community. We pride ourselves in national recognition as a welcoming place.
Our division is America’s division, manifesting in stolen yard signs and angry letters to the editor.
I rejoice in a spectrum of opinions represented here, seeing that people who feel so differently than I do still accept the basic claim that we can reason with each other, and that we need the print media to breach each other’s firewalls to do so. Bless us all for that.
We can reasonably disagree over whether we need immigrant workers to bring in the peaches on time or whether the government should prevent our neighbors from dying of poverty and infection, or whether traffic circles work better than stop signs. We obviously disagree over what Jesus really meant when telling people to love one another. OK. Real communities are stronger when founded on respectful disagreement than on unthinking acceptance.
About 1980 the meme wormed its way through America that government is bad, and the less of it, the better. This was carefully and intentionally coordinated with a revolt — by rich people — against taxation.
Taxation, properly applied, takes more from the rich than it does from the poor, and then uses the money to help society at large, by funding things like roads, schools, fire stations and public health.
That means that the poor benefit more from goods that the rich also need but won’t provide on their own. This disproportional benefit seems unfair only to the very narrow-minded, who scream that taxation is theft.
The solution to bad government (we’ve all seen that) isn’t less government but good government. Because government is necessary.
Yet the anti-government meme wriggles on, and a powerful eastern Washington movement unthinkingly accepts anti-government and anti-tax sloganeering.
I’m for Danielle Garbe Reser because she’s not of that mindset. It’s said that she’s a coalition-builder, and while that’s good, it’s not the only good.
Giving more support to the anti-government elements in our society (who, cynically, want to co-opt government and help themselves to its resources) not only doesn’t build coalitions, it destroys what we already have.
Seeing proof of Danielle’s considerable abilities and grasp of reality, I believe she will help make Washington State a positive force in our Valley, the way it’s supposed to work.
John Jamison
Walla Walla