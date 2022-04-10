In response to my recent letter, Chris Hansen's letter stated that, "as far as crime in the cities go, every conservative will tell you there aren't enough guns." Really? I've never heard any conservative say that. The ones I know only want to have more police officers!
Hansen also stated that Biden was not to blame for higher gas prices. Really? The day Biden took office, the national average for gasoline was $2.37, and on the day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the average was $3.53, an increase of $1.16 under Biden's watch. The rest of the increases were probably caused by the sanctions on Russia.
It was also Mr. Hansen's opinion that the feds didn't raise interest rates soon enough to foil inflation. However there was no mention of the massive deficit spending proposals by the Biden administration. I wonder if government spending has anything to do with inflation? Better look that up!
Dan R. Clark,
Walla Walla