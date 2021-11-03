Fall is here. And so are the multitudes of leaf-blowers sounding like a wave of locusts at 100-plus decibels to plague the neighborhood.
In a recent New York Times editorial, "Let's Kill All the Leaf Blowers," Margaret Renkl writes of this scourge and the impact these machines have on our sensibilities as well as the environment. She points out how a 2-stroke leaf-blower produces as much pollution as a "6,200-pound Ford 150 Raptor pickup truck" whose carbon emissions for a "half hour of yard work are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska."
Our home is surrounded by businesses and a condo which hires ear-muffled landscaping crews to get rid of cut grass, dust and leaves as workers are wont to blow even a single leaf across pavement instead of just picking it up. They work year-around. If not alert, hung laundry catches clouds of dirt and debris from mega-screeching machines and obliterates any outdoor peace or birdsong.
Is using a broom just too inefficient? Let's reintroduce this tool to those people who strap engines to their back and wag loud pipes across the ground that menace neighborhoods.
Bink Owen
Walla Walla
