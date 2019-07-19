Calling a racist a racist serves to validate his self-image. You might intend it as a slur, but it’s received as reassuring confirmation of their deeply self-acknowledged identity. Same story with sexist, ageist, classist and misogynist labels. Labeling another’s behavior reinforces their identity. Better, perhaps, to skip the labeling since it seems to inflate opposing defenses. One does not successfully storm any castle by reinforcing the ramparts FOR the enemy.
This might occur because the -ist does not aspire to identify with his accuser, but to more clearly delineate his own uniqueness. Yes, President Donald Trump is a racist and seems to have always acted as if he were, but he never seemed to have aspired to any other identity. He and his apologists appreciate those who accuse him because it clearly identifies The Other upon whom their paranoid worldview utterly depends. Do not feed the tiger. He will conclude you’re prey.
Those who proudly wear their Make America Gape Again caps feel successful when they manage to make their fellow Americans gape again. I’m working to keep my gaping private, to engage in good works without acknowledging and thereby reinforcing any menacing Other. Other is their tactic, not mine; not ours.
This quiet defense annoys some every bit as much as their noisy opposition annoys me, but mere annoyance hardly justifies encouraging their perverse cause. America’s greatness never relied upon the gauge of anyone’s gape. Never will.
