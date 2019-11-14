Early returns showed less than 30% turnout of registered voters in this last Washington state election was jaw-droppingly low. If a registered voter didn’t take advantage of the privilege of voting and they aren’t in a coma, I’d like to know why.
Even if something on the ballot didn’t grab a voter’s interest (not as interesting as smart phone apps or what’s on Dr. Phil), getting to vote is a very big privilege, which people in many other countries wish they had!
In Washington state it’s so simple! A printed ballot is mailed to you and all you need to do is fill it out and drop it in one of the many voting boxes scattered around town. Doesn’t even need a postage stamp if a voter want to mail it.
I’ll have to admit I was frustrated as I attempted to discover the reasoning behind the 12 items up for non-binding advisory votes on the ballot. There were quite a few websites that popped up when I googled the advisory votes, but nothing with substantial information about any of them.
I did find out that ‘Advisory votes’ are one of Tim Eyman’s brilliant ideas from 2007.
Discovering that how I vote on the advisory votes won’t make any difference at all increased my indifference to them.
The Washington Secretary of State’s Office estimates this year the advisory votes will cost the state an additional $196,572.17 in printing and postage.
However, I was easily able to educate myself on the people I could vote for and the other items on the ballot. We can do better!
Lynn Davison-Suckow
Walla Walla