The August 13 issue of the U-B had a front page news story about the Regional Housing Action Plan.
On page B5 of the same issue was a “Notice of no significant impact…” on the release of funds for the Evergreen Commons at 1627 Evergreen, a project of the Housing Authority.
Apparently $7,513,577 dollars are to be invested in creating 29 units of “affordable” housing at this location. This works out to approximately $259,000 per unit.
A 30-year loan with a 10% down payment would require $1,466 a month to pay off a house at this price.
The first article states that with the median household income in WW, a person could only pay $424 a month without being considered to be cost burdened. Do these numbers add up to you?
The public is entitled to a full disclosure from the Housing Authority as to the total number of units it owns and operates; the degree to which they are subsidized; the assessed value of all their real estate that taxes are not collected on.
The public schools, the private schools and the home schoolers, need to teach microeconomics along with affordable arithmetic.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla