I am voicing along with others my excellent experience with Dr. Jason Dreyer.
A few years ago, I had two herniated discs in my neck. The pain was intolerable radiating down my arm and causing many sleepless nights.
I went to my appointment with the doctor fully expecting to leave with surgery date, thinking at the time it was my only option. Instead, what I got was a doctor who, while agreeing surgery was an option also wanted to try the conservative treatment of intensive physical therapy first.
I did the physical therapy, and at times it was hard, but I gradually began feeling relief until, finally, the pain was gone completely. Not one incision.
I refuse to believe the allegations against a doctor that easily could have put me on an operating table but didn’t. I would not hesitate to seek care from him again, even if it means traveling.
Robert Slack
Walla Walla