I am upset to read about the gross violations of Refresco.
How is it that this company has been allowed to continue actions that not only taint drinking water, but also damage the infrastructure that purifies and delivers water? This has been going on since 2013, and now they have until June 2022. The relatively paltry fines levied against them have yielded no compliance. This is outrageous. Have those fines been collected? Have they been used to repair some of the damage done?
Refresco is a huge international corporation with many bottling plants in countries across the world. Walla Walla is a tiny blip on their radar, and the pesky fines have probably gathered just glancing attention of corporate leaders. Sure, there are local people working at the bottling plant — they are our neighbors who may or may not know about the damages caused by the product they are producing. In addition to the damage, there are likely traces of these contaminants in the mainstream juices they bottle.
I can only imagine the frustrations of the Walla Walla city officials who have most likely been hamstrung by the corporate lawyers of Refresco. Such a sweet name — such an irresponsible enterprise.
Candace Rose
Walla Walla
