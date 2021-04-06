In the Bible, Adam and Eve appear in an environment without a doctrine of sin — no shame. God tells them they may do anything except feed from the tree of knowledge of good and evil and partake of judgment. If they do, the heavenly realm shifts to a mortal reality.
Duality/doer-ship ensues, and unbroken sentience is enrobed with body/mind. Without acceptance and surrender, grace is hidden, and the primacy of existence is usurped by this mortal belief.
When we awaken from this carnal nightmare, and existence returns to its original ground of being, we become free of the belief of birth and death — "born again" — but not of mortal conception.
"The sacrifice” signifies the death of the belief of "I am the body/mind" and resurrection into “unbroken Love.” There’s no doer. It happens by grace by "Thy Will." "Thy" is not "my" — yet “not another.” The bifurcating mind acquiesces and surrenders.
The essence of the metaphor is an affirmation of our own intuition — leaving the mythological story. Wisdom means the domicile of the wise. This domicile is seamless Love that is the substratum of all that happens — like the paper this story is written upon.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla