Recently, several letter writers to this newspaper have bemoaned the fact that the U-B reduced its word count limit for letters to the editor from 400 to 200. One even claimed that his “free speech” was being curtailed. I used to be a newspaper editor and publisher in Waitsburg and Dayton, and one important thing I learned early on is that the shorter a piece of writing is, the more people will read it. Lincoln’s Gettysburg address contains exactly 272 words. When this sentence is completed, this letter will come in at 100, and I’ll be glad to be done.
Ken Graham
Dayton