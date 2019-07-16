I’ve been privileged to participate in the Red Badge Project at the Walla Walla Public Library for four years. It has played an important role in the lives of veterans who have learned to use writing to deal honestly with many difficult issues related to their time serving our nation.
As one of the fortunate vets who was asked to read last week, I’d like to give heartfelt appreciation to every member of the public who turned out to hear our stories. Your presence gave us strength and your praise for our stories promotes understanding and healing.
Of course, Red Badge benefits wounded warriors because of those who founded it — Tom Skerritt and Evan Bailey; those who instruct it — Warren Etheredge, Brian McDonald, Shawn Wong and Sonja Lea; those who brought it here — Beth Hudson and the Walla Walla Public Library, the Walla Walla Vet Center and the Walla Walla VA.
The public’s continued support of fundraising for Red Badge is also vital. Tax-deductible donations can be made online, to the public library or you can support the Walla Walla Movie Crush, whose profits are passed on to The Red Badge Project.
Again, appreciation to each and every one of you for your understanding and support.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla