I recently attended the Dec. 4 city council meeting where fellow citizens spoke at length against ending the curbside recycling program here in Walla Walla, otherwise known as the Tipping Point plan.
These well-spoken and well-meaning folks exhorted the council to reconsider its position and to take into account several main ideas: 1) the larger, long-term impact and significant cost of landfilling currently recycled waste; 2) recycling is one small way to resist the ever-compounding damage being done to life on the planet by present-day consumer habits and economic structures; 3) ending the recycling program is emblematic of defeat and portends a downward spiral into apathy around implementing even the most innocuous of environmentally-friendly and sustainable practices.
While I support the ethos of these arguments generally and the continuation of the recycling program here in Walla Walla, I think it’s important to add one more idea to the broader discussion: recycling is an insidious form of corporate welfare.
Corporations have generated this waste by choosing to package their products in non-biodegradable materials in the first place, when in fact, other bioplastic options (made from algae or other natural starches) are becoming increasingly available. The fundamental problem we are facing is a propped up, powerful and fossil-fueled plastics economy.
There is simply no logic in the expectation that consumers or individual citizens be expected to clean up the toxic residue produced by enormous corporations. Problematizing solutions to the current scale and rate of waste material generation at the level of the individual (or even individual communities like Walla Walla) is NOT the way forward; continuing the current practice of curbside recycling is merely a stop-gap measure aimed at assuaging guilt around profligate consumer habits; it should continue only insofar as it can be understood as a temporary solution to a much more insidious problem.
Let’s not kid ourselves: all real climate-change solutions will necessarily require big, systemic and structural solutions. It’s time to dream big.
M. Acuff
Walla Walla