National Volunteer Week is celebrated annually during the third week of April, and this year the Walla Walla Child Advocate Program wanted to recognize volunteers who support children in foster care by advocating for their best interests as guardians ad litem.
Advocates dedicate five to 15 hours a month gathering independent and objective information to form recommendations that keep the child’s best interest at the forefront of decisions made by the state and the court.
Advocates often work a case for one to three years, serving as case historians in a system where there is much chaos and transition.
This April marked local volunteer Linda Brown’s 12th year as a child advocate. Linda has advocated for over 25 kids from 14 different families; her dedication to investing in children and families deserves to be highlighted and celebrated!
Linda has spent countless hours over the past decade building relationships with children, families and professionals in child welfare. She has read countless case notes and written hundreds of reports for the judges to help them develop a fuller picture of each child’s life.
Her work as an advocate is a shining example of the generosity and kindness in our community!
Kalyn Saldana,
Walla Walla