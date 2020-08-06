“Reclaiming my time,” congressional Democrats conspired in the halls of Congress to use that phrase to silence William Barr, the attorney general of the United States, from answering questions at a congressional hearing recently.
When Democrats questioned him he was not allowed to answer unless he said what they wanted to hear. When he didn’t give them what they wanted, out came the “Reclaiming my time” quote to shut him up.
I am amazed that Barr actually stayed in that room being treated like that. The Democrats acted like spoiled teenagers rudely interrupting an adult conversation.
Being a congressional hearing, and Barr being the one to be heard, Democrats like Jerry Nadler would have none of that. Their talking points, accusations and interrupting with “Reclaiming my time” were the only things that the Democrats were interested in.
Every Democrat did the same thing. Can you just imagine their secret meeting before the hearing took place? They conspired this charade by acting like a bunch of middle school snobs planning on bullying someone. They even tried to deny the attorney general a five minute bathroom break, but eventually gave in.
Nadler accused Barr of sending federal officers to stop what he called “peaceful protests” in Portland. It is very obvious by the pictures and film that those protests were far from peaceful. The Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland is under attack every night and has been for weeks. The efforts to burn it down continues.
To Barr’s credit, he survived a travesty of unjust treatment. I will never forget this, and you shouldn’t either. “Reclaiming my time”
Dan R. Clark
Walla Walla