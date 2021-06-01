In the interest of brevity I will keep this short.
When you print the nakedly racist distortion of facts as presented by Mr. Votendahl in his recent letter, you do a disservice to your readers.
Thoughtful, spirited, even provocative discussion should be welcomed. But allowing someone to present a manipulation of data out of context with the goal of perpetuating racist views should be disallowed.
The U-B owes readers an apology for having let that one slip through. At a time when the school board is trying to face down racism in our community, it was given space on your letters page.
Kevin Reniche
Walla Walla