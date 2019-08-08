I understand that comments on the proposed annexation of the Bachtold property are to be submitted in writing to the city before August 12. I am unsure to whom these comments should be addressed and if emails are acceptable.
In any case, I believe that the recent letter to the editor by Al Schneidmiller says it all. If I just send a photocopy of his letter and my signature will that count?
His letter was straightforward, captured all the points, and was simple and clear. My appreciation to him.
Just to gild a lily, I believe that there are plenty of serious projects that the city must address before annexing more land and creating more problems. In fact, I would like to see from the city a comprehensive list of needed improvements, maintenance efforts, and a plan for all the work that is already deemed necessary before adding more.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla