The reaction of people to the coronavirus makes me think of Bible prophecies that relate to the end times. The more worldwide calamaties that fall, the more people will become terror stricken.
When humans are frightened, they tend to panic, go into survival-at-all-cost mode. Some of this is starting to happen. Some are reacting almost with hysterical panic: Stores are almost depleted of pain medication, cleaning/sanitizing products, ect.; hospitals are closing some of their departments; schools and resorts are closing; countries are asking churches not to hold large gatherings.
When humans become frightened, they have been known to go into extreme measures to save themselves. Historical records give evidence when people go into this type of mindset — they turn to religious ideologies, governments, and will enforce the religious demands of the multitudes to try and keep them in check.
Politicians will play to the fears and predigests of the multitudes to get a following. Humans want to be rid of their frustration, hardship and fear, so they will get behind anyone who promises to relieve them of their distresses.
Humans have a tendency to attack anyone or anything they feel might be causing the circumstances that are frightening them. Anyone who does not agree with them they try to eliminate. They will go to extreme measures to enforce their rationale, thus the stage is set for a historical repeat of mob rule. History has recorded from the dawn of history events where mob rule has taken over the social order. The majority will try, and usually are successful, at getting control of the government and enforcing laws for their ideals — in most instances, some form of religion — will take over.
The worst form of government in history are the ones where religion runs the state. Even God has separated the civil and spiritual powers.
There are two main civil laws in the world today. One is God's law of justice and mercy. It uses choice driven by righteousness that leads to life. One is evil's law of hatred and force. It uses force driven by hate that leads to death. The last earthly battle is over what law you will obey.
Willma Slusarenko
College Place