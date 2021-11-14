Since my wife and I returned here last March, I’ve been approached by several long-standing members of the opposition party. Each has confided a growing dismay with the direction of the party they’d joined as young Dan Evans supporters. Evans, three-times governor and later installed as U.S. senator, protected more wilderness than any governor before or since. He created the first environmental protection agency in the country, beating Nixon’s national one by a couple of years. He even spearheaded the legalization of abortion in Washington, before the Roe vs. Wade ruling. In short, he was visionary and courageous.
More than one of these neighbors admitted that they’d never intended to join a cult when they innocently joined their party. Its response to the pandemic and associated common-sense mandates has deeply embarrassed them. They didn’t vote for their party’s latest candidate either time, and won’t again, though they admit that they cannot admit this fact to all their friends. I can do that for them.
These souls remain loyal to our constitution. They favor reconciliation over partisan bickering. They’re reasonable people stuck in an irrational party. Appreciate them.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.