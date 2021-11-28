A roundabout at Howard and Chestnut streets? Really? I mean, like, seriously, really?
It sounds like the perfect solution to a largely non-existent problem. Significant delays for commuters? Have none of the decision-makers in Walla Walla ever lived anywhere but here?
Here is an even better idea. Use part of the $1.1 million to send the interim operations manager on a short four-day vacation to the west side of the state, and have he/she drive from Olympia to Marysville and back each day during an actual, honest-to-God commute so he/she can understand the definition of "significant delay."
I hate to sound too much like the old geezer that I am, but really, another roundabout? I could complain all day about this kind of madness but I have to let my cat Morgan in. He has a particular dislike of being outside for more than 2-3 minutes.
Kevin Anderson
Walla Walla