My 71-year-old wife was recently verbally accosted outside the U.S. Post Office by an unknown 50-year-old Neanderthal driving a big pickup. He told her to take down the American flag she has flying from her car.

Why?

Because she also proudly has a “STOP TRUMP” bumper sticker.

The bearded good ol’ boy spit out some four-letter invectives during his rant, calling her a liberal $@%#. Cowardly tactics of a typical bully who shares the characteristics of our draft-dodging president, Donald Bone Spur.

As a Marine combat veteran (Vietnam 1967-68), I’d like to see if this recreant would have taken out his brainless bluster on me. Real men don’t take out their anger on women.

Skip Nichols

Walla Walla