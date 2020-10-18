My 71-year-old wife was recently verbally accosted outside the U.S. Post Office by an unknown 50-year-old Neanderthal driving a big pickup. He told her to take down the American flag she has flying from her car.
Why?
Because she also proudly has a “STOP TRUMP” bumper sticker.
The bearded good ol’ boy spit out some four-letter invectives during his rant, calling her a liberal $@%#. Cowardly tactics of a typical bully who shares the characteristics of our draft-dodging president, Donald Bone Spur.
As a Marine combat veteran (Vietnam 1967-68), I’d like to see if this recreant would have taken out his brainless bluster on me. Real men don’t take out their anger on women.
Skip Nichols
Walla Walla