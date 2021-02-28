The legislative process is best at killing bills, which is a good thing considering how many are introduced each session. One problem with the process is how the final budgets are passed.
The Washington state House and Senate budgets are developed and introduced separately, which is fine.
One problem comes if they don’t agree. A committee consisting of a few delegates from each chamber then meets to iron out differences — in private. Once an agreement is reached the budget is made “public” and, if lucky, those outside the process (voters and other legislators) have time to look at major items, but seldom time to study thousands of pages since a vote is frequently called only hours later rather than days or weeks.
Another problem is “Title Only” bills that are introduced to beat deadlines but have no content. Later, after the deadline, the content will be filled in and, again, they are frequently passed with no chance for voters or legislators to study the content before they are passed.
Both of these create a problem for the argument that the process is totally open and transparent.
Feel free to contact your elected legislators with your opinion regarding these practices that reduce/eliminate the chance for public input.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg