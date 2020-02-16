Well, well, well. Our glorious leader has bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on that paragon of decency and compassion, Rush Limbaugh. Can Alex Jones be far behind for White House honors?
About the time President Trump’s wife was decorating the aforesaid’s neck, I happened to be reading Maurice Sendak’s forward to Norton Juster’s “The Phantom Tollbooth” and a passage caught my attention, which may or may not agree with you: “Things have gone from bad to worse to ugly. The dumbing down of America is proceeding apace. Juster’s allegorical monsters have become all too real. The Demons of Ignorance, the Gross Exaggeration ... and the shabby Threadbare Excuse are inside the walls of the Kingdom of Wisdom, while the Gorgons of Hate and Malice, the Overbearing Know-It-All (Who might this be in our time?) are already established in high office all over the world.” Including, I would add, the United States.
Mr. Sendak wrote this in 1996! Four years before, well, you know; and 20 years before, well, you know that, too.
Maybe reading “The Phantom Tollbooth” could help us get through tough times. We might want to also have “Alice in Wonderland” nearby and maybe “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Bink Owen
Walla Walla