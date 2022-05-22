Our public schools are lacking in essentials. The skills our children will need to develop are reading, spelling, math and respect for authority.
The lower grades are poorly trained in phonics, which affects spelling and reading. Math skills are pathetic as memorizing math facts is considered outdated.
Using the mind to calculate is facilitated by having math facts stored in the brain. So many jobs are more efficient when you know how to calculate. We are currently training "basement dwellers" for the family home.
Washington state does not rate well nationwide, 22nd nationally. Walla Walla public schools have an average math proficiency score of 41% (versus the WA public school average of 50%), and reading proficiency score of 51% (versus the 61% statewide average).
Schools in Walla Walla are in the bottom 50% of Washington public schools. These numbers are from publicschoolreview.com.
I would think that with all the money we have gleaned from the largess of the federal government that the school would be concentrating on academics and get the scores of our students up rather than graduating kids who are not proficient in reading or math.
Did you know that 57% of your property tax is for schools?
Ora Rae Ottmar,
Walla Walla