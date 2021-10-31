Myron Huie has been a most excellent, principled Walla Walla City Council member that I, as an independent voter who tends to lean to the left, hope to retain.
Myron is very approachable and has no problem picking up the phone and personally communicating with his constituents. He has shown honest concern towards households who struggle financially. He has been supportive of efforts to shelter those with insufficient resources with a place to hang their hats and get a good night's sleep.
Before making a decision up or down at city council meetings, Myron explains his reasoning to the listening public clearly. Even though it may be exciting to have "young whipper-snappers" on the City Council, I am one who appreciates having a few wise "old reliables" who have been on the Council for longer than one term.
I heartily urge those in Walla Walla to re-elect Myron Huie to Walla Walla City Council.
Sharon Kay Schiller
Walla Walla
