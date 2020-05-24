The foolhardy gathering in downtown Walla Walla did serve one purpose, I learned the names of two City Council members, Myron Huie and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, who do not represent me.
I will not make the mistake of voting for either of them again. If you would like to see the true leaders and patriots in the face of this COVID-19 pandemic I invite you to view the YouTube video Providence St. Mary Medical Center recently produced in honor of Nursing Appreciation Week (bit.ly/3e0bU7n).
Cindy Meyer
Walla Walla