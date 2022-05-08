As you may recall, back in 2017 when the proposed tax rate for corporations was dropped to 21%, we all anticipated lower tax revenue and a resulting higher national deficit.
Before the tax bill passed the Congressional Budget Office projected corporate tax revenue of $383 billion in fiscal 2021 would be reduced to $327 billion. Actual tax revenue for that year ended up being $372 billion.
For the current 2022 fiscal year, it is estimated that corporate tax revenue will hit $454 billion. The original CBO estimate had projected revenue of $448 billion for fiscal 2028.
Corporate profits have been very strong, and our government has been sharing that wealth even at a lower tax rate. It seems that sponsors of the 2017 tax bill were correct in their thoughts.
Our current government leaders have advocated raising the corporate tax rate to between 26.5% and 28%. Currently we are blessed with reading these and other such proposals but not with how revenue is increasing with a lower tax rate.
It seems that raising tax rates would just restart the process of companies looking to invest in other countries with lower tax rates.
Nat Webb,
Walla Walla