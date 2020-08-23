Looking back it seems I’ve spent a lot of time reading the works of what are the supposed political thinkers of the Republican Party. I read Goldwater’s Conscience, eye rolled my way through a couple of Ayn Rand’s soap operas. Enjoyed sparring with Alexis de Toqueville, burrowed through the insistent Mr. Hayek. I even read a lot of stuffy old Edmund Burke.
It was all for naught. Never mind the debt or family values. With closing of polling places, suing states for trying to set up vote by mail while systematically breaking the Postal Service, promoting seditious propaganda about rigged elections, birtherism and Q-anonsense, it has become obvious that the true political philosopher of modern Republicanism is the late Al Davis. You remember Al. Used to own the Oakland Raiders.
His keen insight: “Just Win Baby.” Fits neatly on a bumper sticker. Fits neatly on the party.
Mark Raddatz
Walla Walla