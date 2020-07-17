Hey, all you self-righteous people giving me the stink-eye for not wearing a mask, think about this: That rag you’re wearing on your face has probably become a germy petri dish.
Yet, you wear it with pride. Then when you are done with it, you stuff it in your pocket or your purse to forget about until the next time you want to go into a store. When’s the last time you washed it or changed masks?
Your underwear is probably cleaner than that rag on your face. Didn’t your mother teach you to change your underwear every day?
Remember any similar stories in our history? There are stories about U.S. and British agencies spreading smallpox to indigenous peoples by the gifting of infested blankets, killing many. Was it an intentional act by those in charge or accidental? What was truth and what is myth? We likely will never know for sure.
I totally agree with the act of social distancing. Keep your rag-wearing face out of my space and we will both be better off.
Samuel Kromm
Dayton