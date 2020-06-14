I am a very fortunate person. The American Dream has worked for me. I was born in America and didn’t have to risk my life or leave my family or sacrifice my assets to get here.
I live in a very comfortable house in a world where many are homeless.
Our income is secure.
I am a man in a world where women are often exploited, abused, disrespected. I am a white Euro-American and never worry when I leave home whether employers or landlords or neighbors or law enforcement personnel will notice or react to my skin color or my accent.
I am a very privileged person.
So, one might think that racism or classism or sexism is not my problem, it’s “their” problem. I’m not a bad cop or a mean landlord or a bigoted neighbor, so the turmoil in our country right now doesn’t have anything to do with me.
But I’m sobered by the truth in the old saying: “There’s much bad in the best of us and much good in the worst of us... .”
I cannot pretend about myself either. Even though I have roomed with a black man, hired black colleagues, welcomed an islander into our family, condemn racism and happily worked with and been supervised by several women, I have problems that need to be addressed, two of which apply specifically to these issues. As a privileged, white, American, educated male, I am too often inactive and silent.
I can’t fix the problems our nation now faces. No one of us can do that. But I can do something about myself. I can own my problems and work to improve. I can find ways to amplify the good in myself and restrain the bad. I can speak kindly and share generously. I can seek ways to invest my abilities and resources for the good of others.
I can smile and greet every person I meet who doesn’t look like me. I can enlist in good causes. I can enhance what’s right in the world. I can encourage the best in myself and others.
This Valley has a large supply of people who do just that. Let’s each lean into troublesome societal issues like prejudice, poverty, discrimination, fear, abuse, and together make this a better world.
If we do that, the experiences that have shocked and appalled us in recent weeks will have produced something good.
Darold Bigger
Walla Walla