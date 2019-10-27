The description for Referendum Measure No. 88 in the Voters’ Pamphlet is interesting and could be considered less than neutral.
It would allow Initiative 1000 to supposedly remedy discrimination through affirmative action. However, one definition of affirmative action states:
"... the practice or policy of favoring individuals belonging to groups known to have been discriminated against previously."
Isn't favoring individuals discrimination? Isn't that why current state law (RCW 49.60.030) already forbids discrimination and preferences based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, honorably discharged veteran or military status, sexual orientation ...?
Jim Davison
Waitsburg