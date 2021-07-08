Every creature with sensitive hearing is grateful for those of you who did not blow off firecrackers on the Fourth of July, and every veteran with PTSD and every firefighter who didn't have be thrown into one more needless fire fight must feel appreciation for people who watered their gardens and lawns against the grueling heat we've grown tired of rather than set ablaze with fireworks the dry wheat or underbrush with the sad excuse, "Gee, I didn't know."
Those more sensitive than fence posts could witness natural fireworks in the marigolds and sunflowers in their flowerbeds or planters, in the blitzes of lightning last Wednesday reflected in rain drops, in the tongues of sun on the ripples of water at Memorial Pool where even hobbled people could glide in true liberty and independence.
Some wise people in Walla Walla and Spokane decided to cancel public fireworks displays, knowing that burning thousands of bits of paper (including the thousands of dollars to buy them) to create beautiful patterns for a short time might not be as important as allowing dry fields and vulnerable creatures to be independent of additional threats.
Micheal Kiefel
Walla Walla