Are you happier than you were four years ago? Are you safer than you were four years ago? Are you wealthier than you were four years ago? Are you better off than you were four years ago?
Have the past four years made you feel closer to your neighbors? Have the past four years made you feel better about your community? Have the past four years left you feeling refreshed and ready for the future? Have the past four years put you on the right track?
What do you want out of the next four years? What do you expect your elected leaders to do for your family? What do you expect your elected leaders to do for your community? What do you want for your neighbors in the next four years?
Are you sleeping well at night? Are you putting food on the table? Are you paying your bills? Are you drawing a livable wage? Are you finding money for car and home repairs? Are you getting along with your landlord? Are your kids okay? Are your parents doing okay?
If your answers to those questions are positive, you should definitely consider retaining the incumbents. But if you’re like the majority of Walla Wallans who have seen their incomes slip, their housing become less stable, their kids facing more anxiety, their neighbors become more hostile, their jobs ended, or if they’ve had health crises, faced more harassment, seen friends or relatives deported, been unable to bounce back after small or moderate unexpected costs, then you really should consider the Democratic challengers for our legislative district. The Republicans are running on making their rich friends richer and on lies about some push for income taxes. The Democrats are running on better health care, quality education for our kids, getting through this pandemic, and getting through the budget crunch.
Asking some simple questions will lead to clear choices. Thank you for your consideration.
Everett Maroon
Chairperson, 16th Legislative District Democratic Party