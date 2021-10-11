Why do old, white men like me, a minority, think that they have the right to tell women, a majority, what is appropriate regarding their bodies? Isn't this the tyranny of the minority over the majority? Are we moving in the direction of the new Afghan government?
Why are the media (newspapers, cable news, local news, blogs, etc.) incapable of writing comprehensive news stories? For example, the $3.5 trillion budget number is spread over 10 years and, thus, is only $350 billion every year. The Department of Defense budget is more than $750 billion each year, or $7.5 trillion over 10 years. No one complains about that or the various "secret" budget items, e.g., the CIA yearly budget.
Deficits are caused both by reducing taxes for the rich and businesses on the one hand and by spending on the poor and middle class on the other. Why is the first okay and the second not okay?
On a local issue, I enjoy dining outdoors in downtown Walla Walla and elsewhere. I only wish the police would clamp down on the noisy vehicles (both modified and faulty mufflers) that ruin the experience. Isn't there a noise bylaw?
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla
