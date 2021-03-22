Your Our Opinion column seems to explain why no letters to the editor have appeared recently. The previous policy restricted letters to 400 words. 200 words is a new policy.
Brevity is a good policy. Perhaps the U-B should lead by example and thus restrict its Our Opinion text to determine just how difficult this limit is.
Is there also a one-letter per month policy still in effect? Also, how should references be indicated? Are URLs permitted? Finally, I suggest that received letters be acknowledged. This was not a policy previously.
OK, I know. I will go to the URL referenced in your column to learn the complete policy.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla