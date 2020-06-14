I recently read in the Union-Bulletin about the #8CantWait campaign. Of course, Walla Walla is not listed on the website, so I don’t know how many of the 8 policies are in place in Walla Walla.
How are we doing with these?
Also, have we adopted the principles of community policing? Where can we improve? I appreciated Chief Scot Bieiber’s message on Facebook regarding the Walla Walla Police Department’s policies. I would love to hear more from Chief Bieber, as well as from Sheriff Mark Crider and other law enforcement officers from surrounding communities.
Perhaps hearing from Latino and black leaders about their perspective on policing in Walla Walla would be helpful as well. Would the U-B be willing to interview these leaders so we can be updated on our law enforcement’s policies and practices?
Karen Kirkwood
Walla Walla