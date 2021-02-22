I write to express my gratitude to Walla Walla Community College — and to let others know of it — for continuing the Quest program during this long period of social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Quest program offers courses, with no tests or credits, to anyone over 50 years of age interested in continuing his/her learning.
This winter quarter I am enrolled in both a yoga class and a literature class (“Anna Karenina’” by Leo Tolstoy). Both are offered via Zoom, an easy-to-use application, so can be viewed comfortably in one’s home.
Participating in these classes has greatly enhanced my daily life during the long winter months.
I encourage all interested persons to call WWCC or look online at wwcc.edu/community/quest/ to find out the course offerings for the spring quarter. Class registration opens on March 16. All classes will meet via the Zoom platform and you can sign up now for the free Intro to Zoom class.
Susan F. Baker
Waitsburg