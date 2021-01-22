We all have legal responsibilities, but we also have moral responsibilities. We share this planet with some 8 billion people and I believe there are times when we need to put other’s needs before ourselves; this is one of those times.
Unwittingly, those who ignore sensible guidelines are their own worst enemy, because they are only prolonging the suffering for everyone. The virus continues to spread, shutdowns continue, people are losing their jobs and their businesses, schools continue to be closed and people by the thousands are losing their very lives every day, prompting the mandates to continue.
There are horrible consequences of many types from this virus for young and old alike. In these difficult times, I try as best as I can to see the few positives.
Following the simple guidelines/mandates provides a tremendous opportunity to teach young people about our moral responsibilities to others, to teach them about sacrifice and selflessness, and to teach them about the rewards of serving others in need.
I have seen many young people around the country doing exactly that and it gives me hope for the future. The adults in their lives have obviously taught them well.
Elizabeth Brochu
College Place