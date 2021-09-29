I am wholeheartedly dismayed by recent actions by local election officials and their actions that divide our community instead of bringing us together. As described in the Union Bulletin, Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball recently took to social media to chastise a constituent who felt the county was not doing enough to mitigate the pandemic.
This is on the heels of the statement released on August 12 by 16th District State Representatives Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker opposing Gov. Jay Inslee’s requirement that state workers, private and long-term health care workers show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 18 or lose their jobs. Inslee’s requirement is science-based and a necessary step to curtailing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of keeping a constituent conversation private (Commissioner Kimball) and supporting a requirement that helps protect our community and reduce loss of life (Reps. Rude and Klicker), these politicians are using the pandemic for political gain.
This is not acceptable. Actions that reduce the spread and infection rate of COVID-19 benefit us all. With the current pandemic, our elected officials need to put their politics aside and take actions based on science and public good.
Tracii Hickman
Walla Walla
