Ted Koehler could be counted on to provide a listening ear and sound advice when I worked with him at Blue Mountain Action Council. I trusted his integrity and deep knowledge of the community gained through his years of service on numerous city committees.
When we participated in the Pomegranate Center Fellowship Program together, I saw him in action as we refined our skills in public planning and collaborative decision-making. We learned the Pomegranate process for facilitating productive discussion, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard to develop a plan with wide support.
Ted's leadership was key in the completion of community spaces in Prescott and the Farm Labor Camp.
I want to see these skills and attributes put to work for the city of Walla Walla and encourage your vote for Ted Koehler to represent the East Ward on the City Council.
Nancy Jacobsen
Walla Walla