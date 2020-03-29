In Diana Broze's letter of March 25, she makes the claim that President Trump is meeting with his advisors "with the conspicuous absence of any scientists."
Really? Good grief, Ms. Broze has no idea what is going on behind the scenes or with whom the president is meeting.
In 1962, President Kennedy spoke to the the nation about the Cuban Missile Crisis. Not a single general was on television with him, which means he didn't consult with them, right? Of course it doesn't mean that.
People should just lay their hatred for President Trump aside for a moment. Just let it go. You'll feel better and you'll make a lot more sense.
Phil Belcher
Walla Walla